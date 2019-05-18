Watch Slipknot perform new song ‘Unsainted’ and ‘All Out Life’ live for the first time

Their new album is released this August

Slipknot have debuted material from their upcoming sixth album on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Iowa metal legends, who announced the title of their new record ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ earlier this week, performed brand new single ‘Unsainted’ as well as a last year’s’ ‘All Out Life’ live for the first time. Watch the clips below.

Slipknot have also shared the tracklist and artwork for the new record, which was produced by Greg Fidelman and is due for release on August 9. It does not include the single ‘All Out Life’.

The M. Shawn Crahan-directed video for ‘Unsainted’, also shared this week, gave fans the first look at the bandmembers’ new masks. Nine members remain within the group although the identity of the band’s mystery percussionist has yet to have been revealed.

Guitarist Jim Root has spoken about the making of ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

“This is the most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums – not just songs, he said. “While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

Slipknot head out on a European tour from June, followed by a summer tour across North America. See their upcoming dates here.