Slipknot have treated a select group of fans to an intimate session at the BBC’s legendary Maida Vale studios. Watch footage of the performance below.

Recorded on January 26, the entire performance aired on February 9 on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show as they played a six-song set consisting of the tracks ‘Unsainted’, ‘Psychosocial’, ‘The Devil In I’, ‘Duality’, ‘Disasterpiece’ and ‘Wait And Bleed’.

It comes after Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor revealed who he thinks will be the “future” of metal music in a new interview.

Speaking to Mary Ann Hobbs on BBC 6 Music, Taylor said that Code Orange, Knocked Loose are Ho99o9 were his tips for the future of metal.

Taylor told Hobbs: “I think the underground is always gonna be healthy. Because that’s where the majority of trendsetters, the cutting-edge artists come from.

“Whether it’s bands like Knocked Loose or…there’s this fantastic band called Ho99o9, which is like hip hop, metal, hardcore: they dabble in so many genres. And they’re so good.”

Taylor also reflected on what bands over the last ten years had impressed him too. “Well, obviously, Rival Sons is right there. Royal Blood is a great rock act. There’s something visceral about their music that’s really, really good.

“If you wanted to get into the darker-edged stuff, Code Orange is fantastic. Knocked Loose: their new album is sick, Oh my god! I mean, if you need music for a workout, that’s the album you put on. Their new one is just insane; it’s incredible. And this band… I’m not sure anybody’s heard about…Slipknot.”

Slipknot recently returned to London’s O2 Arena where they delivered a career spanning set.

NME awarded the gig five stars and described the show as “a real moment; this was Slipknot where they belong – celebrating with as many people as possible, among thousands who can now say ‘I was there’ and actually mean it.”

Slipknot’s Clown and Tortilla Man also recently revealed to NME that they plan to drop an album of unheard material later this year.