Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahans’ sons play their first ever gig as Vended

Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon performed their first headline gig with their band Vended last night (March 8).

The gig took place at the Vaudeville Mews club in Des Moines, Iowa, the town where their fathers’ band Slipknot were formed.

Vended, who follow in Slipknot’s metal footsteps, played a spirited half hour show to a sold-out crowd, captured in full in the video above.

The band first formed in 2018, with Taylor and Crahan posting videos of their group online including covers of their dads’ band.

Meanwhile, a new documentary about Slipknot is coming to the BBC next week, featuring new interviews and live footage.

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life will air on BBC Four next Friday (March 13) at 11pm and will give fans a glimpse into the band’s recent intimate gig at the BBC’s Maida Vale studios.

Last week, the band postponed their planned tour of Asia following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Slipknot were set to begin the tour on March 20 in Tokyo with two editions of their Knotfest festival. They were also set to play in Singapore, Jakarta, and Manila on the short run.