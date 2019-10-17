This is mightily impressive.

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor was forced to do a double-take after meeting his convincing doppelgänger at a recent meet and greet.

The ‘Knot vocalist was left taken aback after the fan mimicked Corey’s stage outfit from the band’s ‘5: The Gray Chapter’ era, complete with mask and boiler suit.

In the footage of the meeting, Taylor is seen taking a brief look at the man’s outfit, before jokingly dunking his head in a drinks cooler to confirm that he’s not imagining the impressive outfit.

Taylor then heads over to the fan in question and reverses roles as he asks his doppelgänger for an autograph – which he signs on the frontman’s stomach.

Commenting on the video, one fan joked: “When Slipknot’s vocalist meets the Stone Sour frontman.” You can watch it in full below.

This comes after Taylor recently reiterated his belief that rock deserves a bigger role at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The masked frontman took to Twitter to air his support of Disturbed’s David Draiman, who has hopes of performing the US National Anthem before next year’s American Football event.

Draiman told Loudwire that he’d “dreamt of doing [the Super Bowl] my entire life” in a recent interview, which Taylor later linked to on his social media channels.

“It’s long overdue for rock and metal to be represented at the Super Bowl,” he captioned the post. “Let’s make our voices heard in support of our brother David Draiman of Disturbed and let NFL know we want him to sing the anthem.”



Meanwhile, Slipknot’s Clown has recently revealed that the band are planning to release 11 unheard outtake songs from their album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the next couple of years. Corey Taylor went on to describe the material as having more of a “Radiohead vibe“.

The band will return to the UK next in 2020 for a full arena tour.