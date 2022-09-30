Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor react to being asked about Adam Levine

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has appeared to respond to the recent viral TikTok video that alleged that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair.

Levine has since addressed the claims made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, saying in a statement last week: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

As Loudwire reports, Taylor – who memorably called out Levine in 2018 after the latter said that “rock music is nowhere, really” – was asked about the Maroon 5 singer during a recent Instagram Live session.

“Somebody just asked me about Adam Levine,” Taylor began with a laugh, before laughing harder and staring at the camera.

“Yeah… that’s all I’ve got to say about it,” Taylor then said, before laughing further and adding: “What a dick.”

In an interview earlier this week, Taylor spoke openly about his relationship with Slipknot’s late drummer Joey Jordison.

“He had demons that would’ve killed normal people,” Taylor said about Jordison. “He was one of the true musical geniuses I’d ever met. He was just complicated.”

Slipknot have released their new album ‘The End, So Far’ today (September 30).