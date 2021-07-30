Watch Slipknot’s moving eight and a half minute tribute video to Joey Jordison

Slipknot have shared a moving eight and a half minute tribute video to founding member Joey Jordison, who died earlier this week.

A rep for Jordison’s family said that he died peacefully in his sleep on Monday (July 26). A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” a statement from his family read. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

On Tuesday night (July 27), Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan all posted a single black tile on their social media pages in tribute to their former bandmate.

The band have now shared a lengthy tribute video to Jordison made up of live performances, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews.

Taking to social media tonight (July 30) to share the eight and a half minute clip, the band wrote: “Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back.

“Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family.

“We love you, Joey.”

Following the news of Jordison’s death, Download boss Andy Copping recalled the time that the drummer “saved the day” by stepping in to help Metallica at the festival.

Sharing an image of the late musician onstage with Metallica on Instagram, Copping remembered Lars Ulrich being a “no show” for the group’s scheduled headline performance in 2004 (he’d been taken to hospital after falling ill, leading his bandmates to enlist a stand-in).

Others who have paid their respects include Metallica, Papa Roach and Skin of Skunk Anansie.

Meanwhile, Slipknot fans have been sharing footage of Joey Jordison’s final gig with the iconic metal band.