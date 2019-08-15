Watch Slipknot’s track-by-track guide through new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

Head inside a classic

Slipknot have shared videos of drummer Jay Weinberg talking through their acclaimed new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ track-by-track. Check them out below.

Currently en route to becoming this week’s Number One album in the UK, the album was hailed by NME as is “an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy”.

Now the drummer, who has been a member of the band since replacing Joey Jordison in 2014, has provided commentary on how the album came together by giving insight into the writing and recording of each song.

This week, frontman Corey Taylor spoke of how it’s “really fun” for the band to be keeping the identity of new member ‘Tortilla Man’ a secret from fans.

“We didn’t want the emphasis to be on the new guy, we wanted the emphasis to be on the music,” he said. . “That was what it was always about for us. We didn’t want the drama, we didn’t want the bullshit, we wanted the attention to be on the fact that we had new music coming out. And as we pushed it even further, it’s driven people so fucking crazy… Now, we’re, like, ‘We’re never gonna tell now.’ It’s really fun.”