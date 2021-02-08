Watch Slowthai and Skepta parody Budweiser advert

Slowthai and Skepta have parodied a classic Budweiser advert in a new video – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The two MCs have teamed up on a track ‘CANCELLED’ and have now joined up again for a funny parody.

The short clip begins with Slowthai picking up a landline phone and dialling a number before the camera cuts to Skepta sat on his sofa, his phone ringing beside him. When he picks up, Slowthai asks: “Hello Skeppy, wagwan?”

Advertisement

Throughout the clip, the pair use the word “wagwan” instead of the classic “wassup” as in the original advert. Watch the video below now.

As Slowthai’s tweet reveals, the pair’s collaboration ‘CANCELLED’ will be released tomorrow (February 9).

Last year, Slowthai spoke of Skepta’s effect on him, saying he had helped him out of a “dark place”. “Skep could see me going through it,” Slowthai said. “And he was just like, ‘Yo man, come on this isn’t you, this isn’t your defining moment. This is a blip. Don’t let it bring you into this.’

“You know what I mean? And just pulled me up. It’s he just grabbed me by the scruff of the neck and said, ‘Come on, man.’ And then from that boom. Bubbling. I don’t know is that people you meet, you meet people from music and stuff and it’s just the relationship. You become friends, but it’s like your relationship is just music.”

Advertisement

Slowthai is set to release his second album ‘TYRON’ on Friday (February 12). It follows his 2019 debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ and will feature collaborations with A$AP Rocky (‘MAZZA’) and James Blake and Mount Kimbie (‘Feel Away’).