Slowthai and Florida rapper Denzel Curry performed a new unreleased song together at Glastonbury 2019, and you can watch footage of the live collab now.

The Northampton rapper, who performed a raucous set on the West Holts Stage on Saturday (June 29) afternoon, had swung by Curry’s late-night Thursday (June 27) set at Shangri-La for the performance.

Yesterday (July 1), Curry tweeted a pro-shot video, stylised like a VHS tape, of the performance. “Madness,” he wrote, tagging Slowthai. Watch it below:

Both rappers dropped critically acclaimed new albums in May. Curry released his fourth studio album, ‘ZUU’, while Slowthai released his debut, ‘Nothing Great About Britain’. “Slowthai has succeeded in crafting a unique – yet varied – voice for himself, one that’s both urgent and completely energising,” NME wrote in its four-star review of ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

Slowthai will soon hop across the pond to tour the States. Yesterday, the Northampton rapper unveiled a headlining tour of North America that will take him from Los Angeles to Brooklyn over 10 days in September.

Slowthai will play:

Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room (September 4)

San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop (5)

Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club (7)

Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (9)

Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground (12)

Chicago, IL – Subterranean (13)

Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (14)

These dates will follow Slowthai’s slot opening for Flume at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August. Find tickets at the rapper’s official website.