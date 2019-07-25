Watch slowthai visit his family home in new ‘Toaster’ video

It arrives the same day the rapper got a Mercury nomination

After being nominated for the 2019 Mercury Prize this morning, slowthai has now shared a new video for ‘Toaster’.

The new clip sees the rapper – real name Tyron Frampton – heading back to his childhood home in Lings, Northampton. It’s the latest clip to be lifted from his debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

In our 4 star review of the album, NME said: “The Northampton rapper’s unique debut album is authentic and honest in all its garish glory, an indication of the sprawling possible paths for his career to grow into.”

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the Mercury Prize nominations ceremony this morning, Slowthai took the opportunity to make his feelings on Britain’s new Prime Minister felt.

“Boris Johnson! Look at his haircut. He’s a twat, but he seems like he’s changing his life. I don’t know how late in your life you can do that, but a leopard don’t change its spots,” he said.

“This cunt keeps popping up and now he’s there! He’s gonna be there for a good few years, I thought he was near retirement. But he’s not. Fuck him!”