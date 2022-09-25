Watch Smashing Pumpkins bring ‘Beguiled’ to ‘Fallon’

Smashing Pumpkins brought their new single to the TV this weekend (September 23) – watch them perform ‘Beguiled’ on Fallon below.

‘Beguiled’ was released last week as the first taster of the band’s new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’. Following on from 2020’s ‘CYR’, the forthcoming 33-song album serves as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).

Another new song from the album, ‘Empires’, was debuted live at the band’s recent intimate gig in Chicago.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME this month, Billy Corgan explained how ‘Beguiled’ had emerged from around “80 ideas” that eventually turned into “a bunch of different demos; a riff here, a chord change, a little vocal melody”.

“And then you’d go through and say, ‘OK, these are the ones that are gonna work and seem to fit together’,” he recalled.

“I do love the song; we’ve been practising it in rehearsal ’cause we’re about to do a show in a couple of days. It rocks. It’s nice to hear it against all the other classic songs ’cause it holds up really well.”

Watch them perform it on Fallon below.

Discussing the new album at large in the new NME interview, Corgan said: “When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022… [Laughs] you’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

Advertisement

While ‘Beguiled’ feels like a bold statement of intent, Corgan admitted that there were “probably about seven other songs” that could’ve been used to introduce fans to the ambitious ‘ATUM’ era.

“With 33 songs, I was sort of Switzerland on the whole thing,” he told NME. “I really didn’t get too caught up in what everybody would want. And what was nice was that everybody seemed to want the same track. So if that represents the record for them, then great. But there’s so much music.”

The new album will be previewed on the band’s forthcoming North American tour with Jane’s Addiction.

Smashing Pumpkins will officially kick their tour off at the American Airline Center in Dallas, Texas on October 2. From there, they’ll make their way across the United States and Canada, wrapping up on November 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They’ll be joined by Jane’s Addiction for the whole run, as well as Poppy and Meg Myers on select dates. Tickets are available here.

OCTOBER 2022

2 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

3 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

5 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

7 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

8 – Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

10 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

11 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

13 – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

14 – UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

16 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

18 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

19 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

21 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

22 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

24 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

26 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

27 – Centre Videotron, Quebec City, QC

29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

30 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

2 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

4 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

5 – United Center, Chicago, IL

7 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

9 – Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

11 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

12 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

13 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

16 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

18 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

19 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA