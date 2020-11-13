Watch Smashing Pumpkins’ eerie video for ‘Wyttch’

Smashing Pumpkins have shared an eerie new video for the recently shared song ‘Wyttch’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track was released alongside fellow single ‘Ramona’ last month (October 30) and is set to feature on the band’s forthcoming double album ‘Cyr’.

Directed by Charlotte Kemp-Muhl, the clip features occultist imagery, skulls, horned women and frontman Billy Corgan bearing a staff.

Advertisement

‘Cyr’ is released on November 27 and was produced by Corgan. It features three quarters of the band’s original line-up: Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder also contributed to the record.

Meanwhile, last month (October 22) Smashing Pumpkins announced a sequel album to their classic record ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’.

The new 33-track record was announced to commemorate ‘Mellon Collie…’’s 25th anniversary. In a YouTube video, Corgan shared more details of it, saying: “It’s kind of a rock opera. We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren’t able to finish at that time, so we’re very excited about [it].”

He also confirmed the new album would have a “conceptual base involving a single character”, like the 1995 and 2000 records.

Advertisement

Smashing Pumpkins also plan to hold a tour celebrating ‘Mellon Collie…’’s milestone once the coronavirus pandemic allows theme to do so. Corgan previously discussed his hopes to embark on a 25th anniversary tour for the record back in 2018.