Watch Smashing Pumpkins perform ‘Today’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Smashing Pumpkins performed their 1993 classic ‘Today’ on a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The outfit went on the programme late last week to perform the track, lifted from second studio album ‘Siamese Dream’.

Speaking to host James Corden about the song choice, frontman Billy Corgan joked: “I wrote this song at a very depressing moment in my life and I knew I was going to see you [Corden]. That made me sad and then I thought, ‘Well, we’ll play the song’.”

Prior to the performance, they chatted to Corden about their forthcoming 12th studio album, with Corgan saying: “It’s sort of a return to form. It’s a sequel to our ‘Mellon Collie’ album from 1995 and our ‘Machina’ album from 2000.”

It’s not the first time Corgan has referred to it as a “sequel”, sharing details of the 33-track, triple album on YouTube in 2020.

“It’s kind of a rock opera,” he said at the time, adding: “We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren’t able to finish at that time, so we’re very excited about [it].”

Corgan revealed they had begun recording the album in March last year, and by July guitarist Jeff Schroeder was saying that they were “about halfway through”. In a recent update last month, Schroeder told Audio Ink Radio that the as-yet-untitled album was finished, but there was nothing he could “give details on quite yet”.

In addition to their own ‘Rock Invasion 2’ US tour which kicked off this month, the band are also hitting the road in October for a North American arena tour with Jane’s Addiction.

Smashing Pumpkins released their last album ‘CYR’ in 2020, which NME gave three stars in a review. “Frontman Billy Corgan has been open about his desire to craft a “contemporary” record. He gets his wish – relentlessly – in the band’s third decade together,” wrote NME‘s Damian Jones.