Watch Snail Mail cover Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Tonight, Tonight’

At her first proper gig in nearly two-and-a-half years, Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) treated fans to a riveting cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 gem ‘Tonight, Tonight’.

Flanked by her four-piece backing band, Jordan kicked off a 28-date tour of North America – which comes in support of last year’s ‘Valentine’ album – at this year’s edition of the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho. She and her band played the first night of the five-day festival, debuting a handful of tracks from ‘Valentine’ alongside choice cuts from 2018’s ‘Lush’.

Jordan is no stranger to throwing a cover into her Snail Mail sets; on her last run of shows in late 2019, she closed sets out with her take on the Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’. It’s unclear whether ‘Tonight, Tonight’ will become a similar staple of the Snail Mail set, but for now, at least, you can watch some fan-shot footage of her playing it in Boise below:

‘Valentine’ was released November via Matador. In a five-star review, NME’s El Hunt wrote: “As a songwriter, Jordan continues to cut straight through to the messy, conflicted, hopelessly infatuated guts of life. It’s a rare skill to pull it off so flawlessly in a signature track or two – let alone across the space of two concise records.”

The album’s North American tour will pick back up in early April with two back-to-back Philadelphia shows, before Jordan and co. head to Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis and beyond. Find more details and tickets on the Snail Mail website.

June will see Snail Mail head abroad for a 17-date tour of Europe and the UK. That run was initially slated to kick off earlier this year, but was postponed after Jordan underwent surgery on her vocal cords. She opened up about her road to recovery last month, saying she was “silent for the entire month” following the surgery in December, and found the experience to be “really hard”.

Also in February, Jordan celebrated Valentine’s Day (February 14) by sharing a demo version of the title track to ‘Valentine’. Titled ‘Adore You’, it’s a decidedly more lo-fi, scratchy version of the song, which eventually ended up being a widescreen rock anthem.