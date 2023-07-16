Watch Snail Mail join Weezer onstage at New York City show

Snail Mail joined Weezer onstage to perform two tracks at their recent New York City show – check out footage below.

Snail Mail – real name Lindsey Jordan – joined the California rock band onstage at their Forest Hills Stadium show in Queens, New York on Thursday (July 13), where they performed single ‘El Scorcho’ and b-side ‘I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams’ from 1996 album ‘Pinkerton’.

Footage shared to Jordan’s Instagram showed her rehearsing with frontman Rivers Cuomo and guitarist Brian Bell, simply captioning the post “thanks for having me @weezer” with a crying emoji and love heart.

Advertisement

Check out footage of the performance below.

Last month, Weezer finally made good on their promise to bring viral TikTok user Evan Marsalli onstage to perform ‘Buddy Holly’ with them.

Advertisement

Marsalli played ‘Buddy Holly’ every day for 990 days on TikTok before Cuomo invited him out to a show.

The previous month, Weezer become the latest band to show their support for the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, performing the same track on the picket line.

Snail Mail, meanwhile, has been busy with her own string of recent team-ups and covers. In February, for the fourth night of her Valentine Fest residency in Baltimore, the singer linked up with Mac DeMarco to cover Talking Heads’ 1983 classic ‘This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)’.

It came after Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy covered Avril Lavigne‘s ‘I’m With You’ during a concert in Baltimore.

In September last year, Snail Mail and DeMarco also shared a new song called ‘A Cuckhold’s Refrain’ attributed to a project called Peppermint Patty.

Elsewhere, Cuomo recently suggested that he thinks Weezer have released “too much” music.