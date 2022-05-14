Watch Snail Mail perform ‘Valentine’ highlight ‘Glory’ on ‘Fallon’

Snail Mail was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (May 13) – watch her perform ‘Glory’ below.

The track is a highlight from Lindsey Jordan’s second album, ‘Valentine’, which came out late last year via Matador.

June will see Snail Mail head abroad for a 17-date tour of Europe and the UK. That run was initially slated to kick off earlier this year, but was postponed after Jordan underwent surgery on her vocal cords.

She opened up about her road to recovery last month, saying she was “silent for the entire month” following the surgery in December, and found the experience to be “really hard”.

Watch the passionate performance of ‘Glory’ on Fallon below.

In a five-star review of ‘Valentine’, NME’s El Hunt wrote: “As a songwriter, Jordan continues to cut straight through to the messy, conflicted, hopelessly infatuated guts of life. It’s a rare skill to pull it off so flawlessly in a signature track or two – let alone across the space of two concise records.”

See Snail Mail’s forthcoming UK and European tour dates below.

JUNE 2022

6 – Gebäude 9, Cologne

7 – Knust, Hamburg

9 – Oceanen, Gothenburg

11 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm

13 – Columbia Theater, Berlin

14 – Groovestation, Dresden

15 – Ampere, Munich

16 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan

18 – Bogen F, Zürich

19 – Le Trabendo, Paris

21 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

23 – The Ritz, Manchester

24 – QMU, Glasgow

28 – Marble Factory, Bristol

29 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

30 – Chalk, Brighton

JULY 2022

5 – Epicerie Moderne, Lyon

Back in March, t her first proper gig in nearly two-and-a-half years, Snail Mail treated fans to a riveting cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 gem ‘Tonight, Tonight’.