Watch Snail Mail perform ‘Valentine’ on ‘The Late Show’

Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) made her live debut network TV last night, performing the title track of her just-released album ‘Valentine’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – check it out below.

Strumming up a storm on a red Gibson SG à la AC/DC’s Angus Young, Jordan appeared on the show with her four-piece band, delivering a rendition of ‘Valentine’ that, while faithful to the version that leads Jordan’s second full-length effort (as both its opening track and lead single), benefits from the raw, distinctly human energy that a live atmosphere offers.

Take a look at Snail Mail’s performance of ‘Valentine’ on The Late Show below, then check out the track’s brutal music video:

Snail Mail’s performance on The Late Show went down less than a day after ‘Valentine’ (the album) was released. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Lush’ hit shelves yesterday (November 5) via Matador, and also features the singles ‘Ben Franklin’ and ‘Madonna’.

NME gave ‘Valentine’ a five-star review upon release, with writer El Hunt calling it “expertly curated” and noting that every song on the album “feels like a fully-realised gem”.

Hunt continued in her write-up: “As a songwriter, Jordan continues to cut straight through to the messy, conflicted, hopelessly infatuated guts of life. It’s a rare skill to pull it off so flawlessly in a signature track or two – let alone across the space of two concise records.

Last month, Jordan joined Waxahatchee onstage during the latter’s show at Elsewhere in Brooklyn. The pair duetted a cover of Sheryl Crow’s 1993 hit ‘Strong Enough’.

Speaking about their relationship, Jordan told NME: ““I just trust her. We met early on and became friends. She’s one of my best friends in the world, and helps me with everything. I ask her a question every day. I’m so grateful for her.”