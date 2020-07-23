Watch Snoop Dogg and DMX face off in “battle of the dogs” Verzuz clash

Snoop Dogg and DMX went head to head against each other in the Verzuz series last night (July 22), in what was billed as “the battle of the dogs”.

The pair ran through their hits in a mammoth 21 rounds, which saw both artists praise each other and reveal their inspirations during the live streamed event which was watched by over 500,000 people.

While going through their greatest hits, including ‘Deep Cover’, ‘Where My Dogs At’, ‘Gin and Juice’, ‘Who Am I (What’s My Name)’ and ‘Some X Shit’, Snoop also performed ‘Ain’t No Fun’, which featured the late Nate Dogg before DMX also launched into ‘Back in One Piece’, his track with Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001.

Advertisement

You can listen to the battle below.

Verzuz was launched in March by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. The ongoing clash series sees competitors taking it in turns to play a song from a list of 20 tracks from across their discography as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Verzuz founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

After starting out as a 20-song showdown between producers, the series has now seen rappers and performers facing off against each other.

The confirmation of the clash came after Eminem said he would be interested in taking on DMX.

Advertisement

Posting a picture of him and DMX playing a giant game of Jenga, rapper N.O.R.E. wrote on Instagram: “This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke.”