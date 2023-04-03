Watch Snoop Dogg deliver The People’s Elbow to The Miz at Wrestlemania

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills at Wrestlemania last night – delivering ‘The People’s Elbow’ during an in-ring appearance. See footage below.

The legendary rapper attended the famous wrestling event on Sunday (April 2), and turned heads by launching a surprise attack on American wrestler, The Miz.

Taking place at California’s SoFi stadium, the pay-per-view event saw Snoop bring out Shane McMahon as a surprise competitor for the Ohio-born fighter – whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin – but then decided to get involved himself.

Not only did the 51-year-old rapper take on the WWE wrestler and dish out a good amount of showboating, he then ended the battle The Rock’s legendary move The People’s Elbow – dropping on him, elbow first.

According to TMZ, the announcers declared the event to be “humiliating” for The Miz, who has been part of the WWE world for 20 years now.

This may not be the last time that the ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper makes an appearance on our screens. This comes as last month, Snoop confirmed that he’d like to take on a role in the longtime UK soap, Coronation Street.

“Coronation Street, I love it,” he said. “If they call me I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need. I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality.”

Elsewhere, this summer Snoop will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Announced in January, the rap veteran will join other nominees including Sade and Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne. This marks the fifth consecutive year that a hip-hop artist has been honoured, following Jay-Z becoming the first in 2017.

Later this month, the rapper is also set to appear on Bebe Rexha’s upcoming album, ‘Bebe’. Set for release on April 28, Snoop Dogg will feature on the song ‘Satellite’ and join other impressive guest features, including Dolly Parton and David Guetta.