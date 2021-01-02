Watch Snoop Dogg recount all the places he’s got high

Snoop Dogg has listed all the places he’s got high in a new interview – watch below.

Speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper for the network’s New Year’s Eve show to ring in 2021, Snoop revealed the wealth of famous landmarks at which he’s been inebriated.

Much to Cooper’s amusement, Snoop reeled off the locations – everywhere from the White House to the CNN building in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and an NFL game – as part of the ‘Go-Big Show’ on December 31.

Watch footage below.

Snoop Dogg broke Anderson Cooper pic.twitter.com/7CIXy3EQnD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2021

Last year, Snoop Dogg revealed that he employs a professional blunt roller, or a ‘PBR’. Snoop stated the position is full-time and pays “$40 to $50,000 a year,” a claim backed up by Seth Rogen, also a guest on the edition of The Howard Stern Show where Snoop made the claim. “He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they might want a blunt,” Rogen said. “And if they do, he gives you one!”

In other news, Snoop Dogg recently faced a backlash after criticising Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s smash hit ‘WAP’.

Speaking about the hit collaborative song in a recent interview, Snoop said in regards to its lyrical content: “Oh my god. Slow down. Like, slow down and have some imagination. Let’s have some privacy, some intimacy, where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.

One criticism levelled at Snoop’s comments came from Migos rapper Offset – who is Cardi’s husband – who said: “We should uplift our women, and don’t say what they can or can’t do”.