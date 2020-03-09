Watch ‘Sold For Parts’ – a new documentary about Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. are the subject of a new documentary – watch it below.

Sold For Parts, made by COLLECTIVE films, documents the process of writing, recording and releasing the band’s 2019 debut album, ‘Dogrel’.

As well as interviews with the five-piece, Dublin-based band, the new film also features unseen studio footage and interviews with Speedy Wunderground‘s Dan Carey, who produced the album. Watch it below.

‘Dogrel’ came out via Partisan Records in April of 2019. A five-star NME review of the album said: “The Irish troubadours come good on a debut album that offers both a storyteller’s narrative voice and a snarling new vision of youthful disillusionment.

The review continued: “These five Dublin lads prove their talent for painting in far more colours than just blacks and greys, and Fontaines D.C. prove their worth as one of guitar music’s most essential new voices.”

At the end of last year, the band revealed that they’d already finished up work on their Beach Boys-inspired second album, and the band spoke to NME on the red carpet at last month’s NME Awards 2020 about the new album.

“We’ve got a good idea – it’s all recorded and everything,” frontman Grian Chatten told NME. “We’d just like to keep its sound, its meaning and its themes under wraps. We don’t want to give too much away.”

He continued: “Not to get too specific, but there will be something soon.” See the interview in full above.