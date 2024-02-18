Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor perform ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ at the BAFTAs

Sophie Ellis-Bextor took to the stage at the BAFTA Film Awards tonight to perform her resurgent hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ – watch the footage below.
- READ MORE: Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the return of ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ – and watching ‘Saltburn’ with her mum
The song features memorably over the now infamous final scene of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, and since the film’s release at the end of 2023, it has became a viral hit on TikTok and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 – her first-ever song to chart in the US. It also climbed the UK single charts, peaking at Number Two last month.
The BAFTAs ceremony was hosted tonight (February 18) by David Tennant at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The night’s biggest winner was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which picked up seven awards, ahead of Poor Things on five.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently spoke with NME about the return of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, and the track only now receiving its flowers in the US despite having released two decades ago.
“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she said. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”
She continued: “The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens.”
In a four-star review of Saltburn, NME wrote: ‘Emerald Fennell’s rich tapestry gradually unravels, and we lurch, bow tie askew, half-empty bottle of Dom Pérignon clutched in one hand, towards a gripping finale. Saltburn isn’t the most talked-about party of the year, but you shouldn’t miss it all the same.”