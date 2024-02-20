Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s sensual cover of The Last Dinner Party’s ‘Nothing Matters’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has put a sensual twist on The Last Dinner Party‘s hit ‘Nothing Matters’ in Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Ellis-Bextor’s performance in the Live Lounge aired on Radio 1 earlier today (February 20), marking her first time on the live performance series since 2001.

Incidentally, The Last Dinner Party had appeared in the Live Lounge a couple of weeks prior and said they had hoped Ellis-Bextor would cover their debut single.

“I went to see them live with Richard [Ellis-Bextor’s husband] last summer and they were brilliant,” she said. “It’s a lovely thing to do their song because we love it, don’t we? They’re fantastic.”

Check out Ellis-Bextor’s version of ‘Nothing Matters’ below:

Ellis-Bextor also performed her hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which has been enjoying a high-profile resurgence after it was used in the now-infamous final scene of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

It has became a viral hit on TikTok and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 – her first-ever song to chart in the US. It also climbed the UK single charts, peaking at Number Two last month.

Check it out below:

Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently spoke with NME about the return of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, and the track only now receiving major recognition in the US despite having released two decades ago.