Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s sensual cover of The Last Dinner Party’s ‘Nothing Matters’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has put a sensual twist on The Last Dinner Party‘s hit ‘Nothing Matters’ in Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Ellis-Bextor’s performance in the Live Lounge aired on Radio 1 earlier today (February 20), marking her first time on the live performance series since 2001.

Incidentally, The Last Dinner Party had appeared in the Live Lounge a couple of weeks prior and said they had hoped Ellis-Bextor would cover their debut single.

“I went to see them live with Richard [Ellis-Bextor’s husband] last summer and they were brilliant,” she said. “It’s a lovely thing to do their song because we love it, don’t we? They’re fantastic.”

Ellis-Bextor also performed her hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which has been enjoying a high-profile resurgence after it was used in the now-infamous final scene of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

It has became a viral hit on TikTok and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 – her first-ever song to chart in the US. It also climbed the UK single charts, peaking at Number Two last month.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently spoke with NME about the return of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, and the track only now receiving major recognition in the US despite having released two decades ago.

“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she said. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”

She continued: “The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens.”

Meanwhile, The Last Dinner Party’s ascent continued with the release of their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, which was released earlier this month and became the biggest Number One debut album in nearly a decade.

Following the success of the album, they went on to add three shows to 2024 UK and Ireland tour due to phenomenal demand.