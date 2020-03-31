Watch Sparks’ Russell Mael’s wholesome self-isolation video

Sparks singer Russell Mael has shared a two-minute self-isolation video – you can watch it below.

Taking to Twitter today (March 31), the Los Angeles duo’s vocalist uploaded a clip titled ‘A day in the life of Russell, a self-isolating Spark’ while also urging fans to stay at home.

Beginning with a ringing telephone, the clip sees Mael awake in his bed at 8 am and go about his early-morning lockdown routine.

At 10 am, the singer reads the newspaper with a cup of coffee ahead of exercising in his living room. After napping on the sofa, he heads outside and is later seen reading in the garden, tending to his plants, collecting his post and – crucially – washing his hands.

Towards the end of the video, Mael works on new music in his home studio before retiring to bed at 11:30 pm.

A day in the life of Russell, a self-isolating Spark. ✨#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/9DreoiqQVo — SPARKS (@sparksofficial) March 30, 2020

“Innovative even when trapped,” said one fan of the clip on Twitter. Another commented: “This is lovely. Take care, stay safe, and see you on tour soon.”

Sparks, meanwhile, announced their 24th album ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ back in January. The LP is set for release on May 15 via BMG.

Following the record’s arrival, the group will head out on the road this Autumn for a UK and Ireland tour – you can see the scheduled dates below.

Sparks 2020 tour dates:

OCTOBER

21 – London, Roundhouse

23 – Manchester, Albert Hall

24 – Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

26 – Belfast, Limelight Club

27 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Discussing ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ upon its announcement, a Sparks spokesperson said: “The boys have really taken it up a notch on these 14 tracks, some sounding even Grammy ready.”