Watch Spoon’s rousing live cover of ‘Isolation’ by John Lennon

In Howard Stern’s studio

Spoon recently stopped by The Howard Stern Show to perform a cover of the John Lennon song, ‘Isolation’. You can watch the performance below.

Frontman Britt Daniel led the Texas rock band in a rousing rendition of the cut from Lennon’s 1970 solo debut, ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’. It’s a song that Spoon have been known to cover live. Watch it below:

In July, Spoon released a greatest hits compilation, ‘Everything Hits at Once’, which featured the new song ‘No Bullets Spent’. Their last studio album was ‘Hot Thoughts’, released in 2017. Last year, the band told NME about the direction their next record will take. “I want to make a rock n’ roll record,” Daniel said. “We always said this last record was a rock n’ roll record that didn’t have a lot of guitars on it. Maybe the next one will.”

Spoon have just gotten off tour with Beck and Cage The Elephant. The trio’s extensive 30-date Night Running Tour of North America began July 11 in Ridgefield, Washington and wrapped up August 30 in West Palm Beach, Florida. They will perform in Mexico for one more date with Cage The Elephant next month before heading to Las Vegas for Intersect Music Festival in December.