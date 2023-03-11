Watch St. Vincent cover David Bowie’s ‘Young Americans’ at Love Rocks gig

St. Vincent covered David Bowie‘s ‘Young Americans’ during a live performance this week – check the video below.

The ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ singer took to the stage at the Love Rocks charity gig in New York on Thursday night (March 9). As part of her set in front of a packed Beacon Theatre crowd, Vincent covered the classic Bowie track from the 1975 album of the same name.

The performance was a faithful rendition of the original, and saw Vincent take to the mic in front of the crowd complete with a full band backing, including a saxophone and backing singers to give it the full treatment.

Shimmying around the stage, with some Bowie-esque dance moves, Vincent crooned her way through the song to the audible delight of the crowd.

Watch St. Vincent cover David Bowie here:

Her stint on stage at the charity gig saw her duet with Sheryl Crow for a cover of ‘Real Gone’. The track was originally released as part of the Cars soundtrack (see below).

Vincent and Crow were two names on a bill that included a number of chart-topping names, with the likes of James Taylor, Pat Benatar, and John Mayar at the top of the bill. My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Rufus Wainwright were also on the bill, as were Mavis Staples, Warren Haynes, Ledisi, Gary Clark Jr., The War and Treaty, and Bernie Williams.

And, it wasn’t just musical stars taking to the stage either, as the show also featured appearances from a number of comics, including: Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase, Phoebe Robinson, Gina Gershon, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris.

St. Vincent didn’t just cover Bowie – whom she has cited as a major influence on her work, and has called her idol in previous interview – this week either. Vincent and The Roots covered Portishead’s ‘Glorybox’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (March 8).