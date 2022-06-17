Watch St. Vincent cover Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022

St. Vincent covered Eurythmics‘ classic hit ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony last night (June 16).

The singer-songwriter kicked off the ceremony with her rendition of the track, footage of which you can view below, ahead of the band’s induction at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York.

She later came to the podium to recount the time she first caught a glimpse of the band – featuring Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart – on MTV when a “beautiful, orange-haired androgynous creature appeared wearing a suit and tie.”

“They were scary, they were sexy, they were smart and they were impossibly cool,” she added via the Associated Press.

The Eurythmics then reunited for a rendition of ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’.

.@st_vincent covering “sweet dreams are made of this” in homage to Eurythmics – songwriters hall of fame is back! pic.twitter.com/DeuK47F6OR — Jem Aswad (@jemaswad) June 17, 2022

Other inductees on the night included Mariah Carey, Lil Nas X, The Neptunes, Steve Miller and The Isley Brothers. Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years.

Meanwhile, Eurythmics are also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame later this year, alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

The honourees – voted on by more than 1000 artists, historians and music industry professionals – each “had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ’n’ roll,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement.

The 2022 event, which will be the Hall’s 37th annual induction ceremony, will be held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, St. Vincent recently shared her contribution to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru – a trippy and tantalising cover of Lipps Inc’s 1979 hit ‘Funkytown’.