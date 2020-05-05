Watch St. Vincent cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘Dancing Days’

St. Vincent has taken to Instagram to share a cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Dancing Days’. The cover sees Annie Clark turn the ‘Houses of the Holy’ rocker into a stripped-back acoustic affair.

Watch St. Vincent cover ‘Dancing Days’ below:

On Instagram, Clark joked that her version of the song is “the moderately-played, half-remembered partial-cover of Led Zepplin’s ‘Dancing Days’ that the world has been clamoring for FOR YEARS”.

Clark has been keeping fans entertained during quarantine. Late last month, the musician began hosting a new interview and live performing series called ‘Shower Sessions’ in a partnership with Progressive Insurance.

The lineup of guests was curated by Clark. It features the likes of Kassi Ashton, Loote, Donna Missal, Duckwrth, Banners and Amber Mark.

St. Vincent’s last album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’, was released in 2017. The record was given a four-star review by NME, which said it is “the result, another gift from fame’s fickle filly, a clutch of tales about power, lust and spectacle”. In 2018, she released an acoustic reworking of the record titled ‘MassEducation’.

Back In March, it was revealed that Clark and ‘MASSEDUCTION’ producer Jack Antonoff were back in the studio together, with Antonoff clarifying that they were just “messing around” at present.