Watch St. Vincent join gamer Abby Russell to play ‘Fortnite’

St. Vincent joined gamer Abby Russell this week to play Fortnite during a livestream broadcast.

Earlier this year, St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) revealed that she “probably put 300 hours” into Zelda: Breath Of The Wild after being given a Nintendo Switch to use as a prop for her role in the film The Nowhere Inn.

Now, it looks like she’s a fan of Fortnite, playing the popular video game for an hour with Russell in a Giant Bomb video.

“I should warn you that I’m not very good,” St. Vincent admitted before her playthrough. “I play a lot but I’m not good…as long as the expectation is set.”

Describing her character design as “straight up paramilitary,” she added that she has another one that looks like “a club promoter in Ibiza, like a blazer with…more like a yacht billionaire.”

Watch St. Vincent’s Fortnite playthrough below:

Elsewhere in the video, she talked about what her next console purchase might be. “I’ve been toying with the PS5 situation, which obviously I know it’s not out yet but I’ve been wondering how far down the rabbit hole I should go,” she said.

She added: “I also recently got an Oculus, which aside from the nausea it gives me is really fun.”

Meanwhile, St. Vincent, the Free Nationals, Holly Humberstone and more appeared as part of the lineup for Guitar.com’s free virtual event, Guitar.com Live, this past weekend.

The guitar media brand’s three-day digital showcase, held from October 2 to 4, took place entirely in an interactive, 3D virtual space.

Artists and speakers from around the world led more than 50 events, from performances and panels to masterclasses and workshops, while brands such as Taylor Guitars, PRS Guitars and Ernie Ball Music Man exclusively launched new products at the virtual guitar show.