Watch St Vincent join Metallica for performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Metallica brought St Vincent out as a special guest to perform ‘Nothing Else Matters’ with them last night – check out footage of the performance below.

The band held their third annual Helping Hands charity concert last night, which raises funds for their charity All Within My Hands, an organisation that “is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.” The concert was streamed on Paramount+ and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

They opened with several acoustic numbers, including covers of Thin Lizzy‘s ‘Borderline’ and UFO’s ‘It’s Killing Me’, before moving onto an electric segment [via Setlist.fm]. St Vincent came out near the end of the show for ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

Watch the performance below:

St Vincent appeared on last year’s ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ which featured over 50 artists cover songs from Metallica’s landmark 1991 self-titled record, perhaps better known as ‘The Black Album’. She took on ‘Sad But True’, which was also covered by Sam Fender.

Meanwhile, Metallica also gave their new single ‘Lux Æterna’ its live debut at the Helping Hands benefit concert – check it out below:

‘Lux Æterna’ is the lead single from Metallica’s forthcoming eleventh album, ’72 Seasons’, which is set to arrive on April 14, 2023. They will then be embarking on their ‘M72’ world tour, where they will play two nights in each city with a completely different setlist at each – with no repeats – and two different support acts. Support across the tour will come from Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Pantera, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.

Metallica will bring the tour to the UK for next year’s Download Festival, which is taking place over four days in 2023 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. They will be headlining the first and third nights of the festival in their first appearance at Donington Park in a decade. Download will take place next year from June 8-11, with Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot headlining the other two nights.