Watch St. Vincent kick off her ‘Daddy’s Home’ tour in Portland, Maine

St. Vincent has kicked off the live shows in support of her latest album ‘Daddy’s Home’ – you can see pictures and footage from the show below.

The musician played Thompson’s Place in Portland, Maine last Friday (September 3), the first in a lengthy run of shows that will last until late October.

Photos she shared from the show see her flanked by The Down And Out Downtown Band, who made their debut with Clark on Saturday Night Live earlier this year, and dressed in a specially-made Gucci outfit.

St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – opened with two tracks from her 2014 self-titled fourth album, ‘Digital Witness’ and ‘Rattlesnake’, with the rest of the setlist dominated by material from her latest record.

As well as live airings for singles ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’, ‘The Melting Of The Sun’ and ‘Down’, album tracks ‘My Baby Wants A Baby’ and ‘Live In The Dream’ received their live debuts. You can find the full setlist and fan footage below.

St. Vincent played:

1. Digital Witness

2. Rattlesnake

3. Down

4. Actor Out of Work

5. Birth in Reverse

6. Daddy’s Home

7. Down and Out Downtown

8. New York

9. …At the Holiday Party

10. Los Ageless

11. Sugarboy

12. Marrow

13. Fast Slow Disco

14. Pay Your Way in Pain

15. My Baby Wants a Baby

16. Cheerleader

ENCORE

17. Fear the Future

18. Year of the Tiger

19. Your Lips Are Red

ENCORE 2

20. Live In the Dream

21. The Melting of the Sun

The tour will hit the UK and Europe next year, in addition to previously announced festival appearances at Mad Cool in Madrid and NOS Alive in Lisbon. You can find the full dates here.

Speaking to NME about what fans can expect from the shows, she said: “I’m thinking less in terms of digital and more in terms of practical – and I mean that in the theatre-craft sense.

“The band are so killer and at the end of a day it’s a show. In the past with what I’ve been it’s been like you might love it or might hate it but you won’t forget it. In this go-round, I want people to be like, ‘What the hell just happened to me?’ If people walk away going, ‘Oh, that was a nice show’ – then I’ve failed.”