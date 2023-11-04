Watch St. Vincent sing ‘Running Up That Hill’ at Kate Bush’s Hall of Fame induction

St. Vincent has performed a version of ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ to honour Kate Bush’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Watch the footage below.

The ceremony took place in New York last night (November 3), with Bush being inducted with a speech by Big Boi.

Ahead of the event, Bush had issued a statement on her website that she would not be attending the ceremony, adding: “I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry,” she said. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade.”

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it,” Bush continued.

After a video package paying tribute to her career, including contributions from Elton John, David Gilmour, Peter Gabriel and St. Vincent herself, Big Boi gave a speech hailing Bush as a “true visionary”.

The OutKast rapper, who has claimed to have recorded a song with Bush in the past, said: “I know what some of you are thinking: What does Kate Bush have to do with hip-hop? She is such a unique artist, you might as well also ask: What does Kate Bush have to do with rock’n’roll?”

“Obviously our music is very different. But in important ways, we’re exactly the same. What I love about Kate’s music is that I never know what sound I’m gonna hear next. She ignores anything that seems like a formula and instead just does whatever she wants to do, like me. She challenges me as a listener and expands my ears and my mind.”

“Kate Bush has helped shape contemporary music, even the music of artists who have never heard of her. She is a true artist and a true visionary and that’s why Kate Bush belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” he concluded.

Bush was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of a 2023 class that also included Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.

Earlier this week, Bush announced a series of new physical reissues of her album back catalogue, including two radical redesigns of ‘Hounds of Love’. The records will be available to order from her website from December 1.