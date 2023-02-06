Watch Steve Lacy perform ‘Bad Habit’ with Thundercat at 2023 Grammys

Steve Lacy performed his Number One hit ‘Bad Habit’ with Thundercat at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards last night (February 5) – check out footage below.

The LA star performed an intoxicating rendition of his single, enlisting Thundercat in his backing musicians, which saw the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R. and Lizzo dancing and singing along to the performance.

Lacy also took home the Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album for 2022’s ‘Gemini Rights’, which NME described in a five-star review as “a fearlessly funky follow-up from The Internet guitarist”.

Check out footage of Lacy’s performance below.

MINHA MÃE! Beyoncé curtindo a performance de “Bad Habits”, de Steve Lacy, no #GRAMMYs 2023.pic.twitter.com/AJXgcIihWe — Beyoncé Access | Fan Account (@beyonceaccess) February 6, 2023

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Lacy also earned nominations for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

In October last year, Lacy landed his first Number One with ‘Bad Habit’, sharing on Instagram that he felt “heavy gratitude all over my body” for the achievement.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé took home the most awards at this year’s Grammys and made history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time.

She picked up awards including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Harry Styles also won big at the ceremony, taking home Album Of The Year for third solo album ‘Harry’s House‘, along with Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice,” he said upon accepting his award. “Thank you very much.”

The pop star also performed his hit ‘As It Was’, while Taylor Swift was especially supportive of Styles’ Grammys wins, with the singer hugging and chatting to Styles during Lacy‘s performance.

Earlier in the night, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her Grammy win, while Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

You can find the full list of winners here, and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.