Watch Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel duet as co-headlining US tour begins

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel‘s co-headlining US tour began in Inglewood, California last night (March 10) – watch them duet two tracks below.

Nicks’ joint tour with Joel – dubbed ‘Two Icons, One Night’ – will encompass seven shows between March and September, with the Fleetwood Mac member recently announcing headline dates to fill in the gaps between those shows, kicking off next week (March 15) at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

At the Inglewood show, during Nicks’ set she was joined by Joel for a rendition of ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, before she then hopped up on stage with Joel during his set to lend vocals to a rendition of ‘And So It Goes’.

Elsewhere during the gig, Nicks paid an emotional tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Before performing ‘Landslide’, Nicks told the crowd of McVie: “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do” while tearing up.

See the duets, emotional tribute and more from the opening night of the ‘Two Icons, One Night’ tour below.

Earlier this year, Nicks was announced alongside Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney, and Steven Tyler as a featured artist on Dolly Parton’s upcoming album ‘Rock Star’. The country singer revealed she had “finished the song [with Nicks] last night”. Nicks is joined on the album’s guestlist by Cher, Pink, and Steve Perry of Journey.

Actor Margot Robbie also expressed interest in portraying Nicks in a potential biopic. When asked by NME of musicians worthy of the film treatment, Robbie said “Stevie Nicks would be fun”. Rumours of a Lindsay Lohan-starring Nicks biopic were denied by the singer in 2011.

Joel, meanwhile, was recently announced to headline BST Hyde Park in 2023.

He will perform on July 7, 2023, in what will be his only European live appearance of the year. Any remaining tickets for that show are available here.