Watch Sting and Billy Joel perform together in Tampa

Sting and Billy Joel kicked off their co-headlining concert in Tampa, Florida by treating their fans to a duet – watch fan-shot clips of the concert below.

Performing at the Raymond James Stadium this past Saturday (January 24), Sting wasted no time surprising fans, kicking off the pair’s co-headlining concert by bringing out Billy Joel to perform ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’.

While the surprise duet to start the night was undoubtedly a big event in itself, the Tampa Bay Times reports that a big chunk of the night’s audience were unable to catch it as they were stuck in traffic outside the stadium.

Fortunately, these unlucky fans were able to catch the night’s second duet when Billy Joel brought Sting out to perform ‘Big Man on Mulberry Street’ late into his set. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Sting and Billy Joel will next share co-headlining dates together in April and September as part of Joel’s ongoing tour, which also includes stops with Stevie Nicks. See the tour dates below and buy tickets here.

MARCH

09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

APRIL

13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park %

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

MAY

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

JUNE

08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

JULY

12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

AUGUST

09 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

SEPTEMBER

27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

Earlier this month, Billy Joel revealed that he once had the intention of forming a supergroup. “Me, Don Henley and Sting. And maybe John Mayer on guitar,” Joel said to Howard Stern. When asked why the band never came to be, the musician replied, “Well, everybody’s busy.” He continued by saying he would rely on musicians he has a good relationship with, like Sting and mentioned Paul McCartney.