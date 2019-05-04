Just hours earlier, Stormzy was celebrating 'Vossi Bop' reaching number one

Stormzy surprised gig goers at Brixton Academy last night when he appeared on stage with Dave to perform ‘Vossi Bop’.

Stormzy was just one of a series of surprise appearances: J Hus, D Block-Europe, Burna Boy and Headie One also took to the stage with Dave during the gig.

Yesterday, (May 3), ‘Vossi Bop’ became Stormzy’s first ever UK Number One on the Official Singles Chart. Helped on by impressive streaming figures, it amassed 12.7 million listens, meaning Stormzy recorded the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper – smashing the previous figure held by Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ by over two million streams.

Gig goers in Brixton excitedly shared the moment the two appeared together on stage. You can see footage and more reaction here:

“Words don’t really do it justice,” Stormzy said about achieving his first number one yesterday. “I’m genuinely, for once in my life, speechless! My supporters have had my back like crazy – this is all you guys, thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, in less than two months, Stormzy will be headlining the Pyramid Stage on Friday night at Glastonbury.

Speaking about those who have douted his ability as a headliner, Stormzy said: “There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh he hasn’t got no number one song’ or, ‘Oh he’s got one album out, he’s not ready’,” he said in an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Dotty. “I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

Reassuring festival-goers that they’re not going to be let down with his performance, he continued: “If you think I got booked for Glastonbury headline to come there and not give you an iconic headline performance, you’ve gone crazy.”