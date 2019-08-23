Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran race around in a Rolls Royce in new video for ‘Take Me Back To London’ remix

It's the latest visual from last month's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'

Ed Sheeran has shared a new video for his ‘Take Me Back To London’ remix, featuring Stormzy, Jaykae, Aitch and more.

The singer released his new collaborative album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’, and is currently amongst a series of huge UK tour dates.

In the new video, Stormzy and Sheeran race around the countryside in a Rolls Royce before living it up in a fancy manor house. Watch it below.

‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ featured guests including Eminem, 50 Cent, Travis Scott and Justin Bieber.

In a three star review, NME’s Nick Levine said: “It’s less an album, more a collection of savvy and generally savvy collaborations which blurs traditional genre boundaries unselfconsciously and acknowledges that Latin-pop is the sound of the near-future.”

Elsewhere, in a recent interview, Sheeran opened up about his “daily battle” with anxiety, touching on the irony of not feeling comfortable around big groups of people.

“I don’t like large groups of people, which is ironic given I play shows to thousands of people,” he said. “I feel claustrophobic and I don’t like being around many people. I have no problem with talking to people. But it’s when people film me and stare at me. It makes me feel weird.”

Stormzy headlined Glastonbury last month, becoming the first British rapper to do so.

In an NME review of the set, Dhruva Balram said: “Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline set was a platform to elevate others, a statement of intent and bloody brilliant.”