Watch Stormzy, Clairo and more perform at Palestine and Sudan benefit gig

Stormzy, Clairo and more have performed a benefit concert to raise funds for those in Palestine and Sudan. Find footage of the show below.

Held in New Jersey last night (January 4), the event was titled ‘Artist For Aid’ and saw numerous musicians from all genres come together to help raise funds for the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan.

The benefit show took place at Newark Symphony Hall and was spearheaded by rapper and poet Mustafa, who is from Sudan.

Among those performing was British rapper Stormzy, who took to the stage to perform two of his hits ‘Holy Spirit’ and ‘Hide & Seek’. Before the show, he also posted a Story on Instagram, writing “Tonight” and sharing an image of the Sudan and Palestine flags.

“An artist’s duty is to reflect the times” Stormzy, 6lack, 070 Shake and Elyanna at tonight’s benefit concert for Sudan & Gaza pic.twitter.com/PAOLTHX8ZS — VIЯGO (@thatzodiacvirgo) January 5, 2024

Clairo also took to the stage on the night, performing her song ‘Blouse’, as well as a cover of Judee Sill’s ‘Lopin’ Along Thru The Cosmos’.

At the start of her segment, an instrumental version of ‘Blouse’ played, while poetry was read to the audience.

Others that appeared at the New Jersey benefit show to play live included Omar Apollo, 6lack, 070 Shake, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mohammed El Kurd, Nick Hakim and more.

All of the proceeds are set to go to Human Concern International – Canada’s first Muslim-Canadian international relief organisation.

The non-profit has been operating for 40 years and provides humanitarian aid in the form of food, water, care for orphans, education, and other critical services. Human Concern International will ensure the safe passage of aid from Egypt into Gaza and Sudan.

Find out more about the charity here, and check out some more footage from the gig below.

Clairo apresentando "Blouse" hoje no 'Artists Aid For Gaza & Sudan Benefit Concert'. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/EayXTok5oN — Clairo Brasil (@clairobrasil) January 5, 2024

Clairo last night performing at the Artists for Aid benefit concert! 📸 sometimesmaya on instagram pic.twitter.com/c7YkxjtZh6 — daily clairo (@clairodailys) January 5, 2024

Beautiful Artists for Aid benefit concert in Newark, NJ tonight for Gaza and Sudan❤️ There were performances from Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, 070 Shake, Mustafa, Clairo, & more. pic.twitter.com/8eILG7gPai — Annabelle! (@annabelle816) January 5, 2024

Artists for Aid Gaza and Sudan benefit concert. such a beautiful show.

Nick Hakim, 070 Shake, Omar Apollo, Clairo pic.twitter.com/uoUhqkmYqB — հìӀʍą ąʂ ƒմ×ҟ (@___PORTAL___) January 5, 2024

It was back in October that Stormzy – real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. – shared his support for Palestine.

“Free Palestine. In the future, if there is ever a clear injustice in the world, no matter how big or small, 100 times out of 100, I will be on the side of the oppressed,” he wrote (via Daily Post Nigeria). “Unequivocally. As I always have been. Social media is a brilliant way to stand up for what is right, There are also a whole load of other ways to do this.”

According to a report by Al Jazeera, around 22,600 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.