Watch Stormzy cover Lewis Capaldi during TRNSMT 2019 headline set

The grime MC showed some love to the chart-topping Scot in Glasgow

Stormzy has covered Lewis Capaldi during his headline performance at TRNSMT Festival 2019.

The MC topped the bill on the first day (July 12) of the Glaswegian festival, but had to be given a police escort to the site after a series of cancelled flights and further delays in his travel.

During the set, Stormzy told the crowd: “I’m not the greatest singer. I’m actually quite a shit singer, but I love to sing and I love to get in my car and listen to this song. Since we’re here, we’re gonna do it.

“If you guys wanna sing with me, we’re gonna do a beautiful rendition of a song that I hope that you guys love. I know that you guys love it, but it goes a little bit like this.” Stormzy and his band then began a version of Capaldi’s hit single ‘Someone You Loved’. You can watch footage of the moment below.

According to those present at the festival, Stormzy also said: “Lewis Capaldi is a bad boy, you tell him I said that.”

The grime star’s headline set at TRNSMT follows his acclaimed turn topping the bill at Glastonbury last month. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those to praise the performance, saying it will “go down in our country’s cultural history”.

In a five-star review, NME said: “Stormzy’s Glastonbury was a reflection of the time we live in now. Being the second-youngest headliner in the festival’s history and the first black UK solo artist to have such a high billing would have weighed a lot on his shoulders. With anticipation before the night apprehensive, Stormzy does not put a foot wrong throughout. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here. Not too big for his boots, after all.”