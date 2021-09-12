Watch Stormzy join Dave on stage for surprise Parklife performance

Dave‘s headline performance at this weekend’s Parklife festival saw the rapper joined by friend and collaborator Stormzy.

The Manchester festival kicked off in Heaton Park yesterday (September 11) and ends later today (September 12). Artists on the line-up include Megan Thee Stallion, Skepta, Migos, Disclosure, Jamie xx, Little Simz, slowthai, Koffee, Young Thug and more.

Dave’s set, which marked the first time he’s ever headlined a major festival, saw him deliver tracks from across his two acclaimed studio albums, ‘Psychodrama’ and ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’.

For the finale of his set, Dave brought out Stormzy for a performance of their recent collaboration, ‘Clash’, which saw the pair deliver an energetic performance right before the festival let off its main stage firework display.

Parklife co-founder Sacha Lord – who is also Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester – captured the performance and shared it social media. You can watch it below.

To end day 1 ⁦@Parklifefest⁩, Dave has just brought out Stormzy as a surprise. 80,000 happy faces. pic.twitter.com/suabzIpcJN — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) September 11, 2021

There was another special guest appearance at Parklife earlier in the day, when Burna Boy brought out Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who arrived fresh off Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle, joined the Nigerian rapper for his set on the festival’s main stage.

Burna Boy had been at Old Trafford earlier in the day watching Pogba and the pair traded places shortly after the victory, with the midfielder clearly enjoying himself as he danced on stage at Heaton Park.

