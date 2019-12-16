Stormzy has shared a new video for ‘Do Better’, which sees the rapper in training for his headline set at this year’s Glastonbury – watch it below.

The song is taken from the rapper’s second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which came out last Friday (December 13).

Featuring rehearsals and training before the set, the video also features Stormzy meeting Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis before his set on the Friday night of the festival. It then ends with a simple message, reading: “Thankyou to everyone on this incredible journey with me.” Watch it below.

Advertisement

Stormzy became the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury this year. In a five-star review of the Friday night set, NME‘s Dhruva Balram wrote: Stormzy’s Glastonbury set was a reflection of the time we live in now. Being the second-youngest headliner in the festival’s history and the first black UK solo artist to have such a high billing would have weighed a lot on his shoulders.

“With anticipation before the night apprehensive, Stormzy does not put a foot wrong throughout. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here. Not too big for his boots, after all.”

The rapper recently opened up on his emotions after the set, saying he “thought I’d fucked it” due to technical problems, though once Emily Eavis gave him a copy of the performance and he watched it back, he “felt peace in his heart”.

NME’s review of Stormzy’s new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ calls it “a broad-reaching, genre-buckling romp,” adding: “On his second album, Stormzy wants to do everything, all the time, better than everyone else. But he also reminds us that he is part of something bigger.”

Advertisement

Stormzy is currently locked in a battle with Rod Stewart and Harry Styles for this year’s Christmas Number One album.