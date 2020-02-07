Green Day have shared a new video for their track ‘Meet Me On The Roof’, featuring Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo – watch it below.

The new video, which arrives on the day the band release their new album ‘Father Of All…’, is a leather-clad, motorbike-filled white knuckle ride.

In the video, Matarazzo idolises motorbike stuntman Willie Jackson (played by Billie Joe Armstrong), before eventually meeting him at the video’s conclusion – watch it below.

‘Father Of All…’ is Green Day’s 13th album. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Andrew Trendell writes: “The political punks – shock horror! – eschew the politics and have a good old knees-up.”

“Green Day have been bold and brazen and free of pretence. Their intent is laid bare when comparing two of the band’s record sleeves: ‘American Idiot’ was a heart like a hand grenade, ‘Father Of All’ is a unicorn puking a rainbow. Don’t try to make sense of it. Just enjoy.”

NME spoke to Green Day at their Oakland, California rehearsal space for today’s (February 7) Big Read, discussing all things ‘Father Of All…’, inspiring Billie Eilish, the idea of meeting Donald Trump at one of their shows and more.

“We all have a real deep desire to leave this music on this planet because it’s gonna be around a lot longer than us,” bassist Mike Dirnt told NME. “It’s timeless. That’s meant something to me for so fucking long. This is the biggest thing I’ll ever do – that’s just a fact.”

The band are set to head out on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy this year – this week, the bands added Australian and New Zealand dates to the ever-expanding run.