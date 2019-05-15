Watch The Strokes’ surprise cover of Erasure’s ‘A Little Respect’

"I TRIED TO DISCOOOVERRR..."

This week at The Strokes‘ live comeback, the band performed their take on Erasure‘s classic ‘A Little Respect’.

The band were performing at a charity show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, where they also debuted new song ‘The Adults Are Talking’, when they joked around with the crowd before covering the 1988 classic.

After frontman Julian Casablancas teased the crowd with Prince and Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, the band then gave ‘A Little More Respect’ a more of a sombre and stripped-down rendition with a different take on the lyrics. Check it out below.

As well as airing new material, the setlist of the band’s first live show in two years also saw them bring back old fan favourites.

The Strokes played ‘Ize Of The World’ and ‘On The Other Side’ for the first time since 2006, as well as ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom and ‘I Can’t Win’ for the first time in eight years.

The Strokes will return to the UK later this month for a headline show at London’s All Points East Festival.

When they top the bill at London’s Victoria Park on Saturday May 25, they’ll be joined by returning heroes The Raconteurs, who’ll be playing their first UK festival show since 2008 after recently dropping with two new songs ‘Sunday Driver’ and Now That You’re Gone‘. Also playing that day will be Interpol, Johnny Marr, Parquet Courts, Jarvis Cocker, Courtney Barnett, Connan Mockasin, Anna Calvi, Bakar, The Nude Party, and Viagra Boys.