Watch The Strokes debut new song ‘The Adults Are Talking’

Last night, The Strokes performed new song ‘The Adults Are Talking’ live for the first time. Check it out below.

The band were performing at a charity show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, when frontman Julian Casablancas teased that the band could debut a new track. After heavy encouragement from the crowd, the band relented and ripped into the song.

With a back-to-basics Strokes guitar riff, the song has the more playful vocal melodies that the band have toyed with on their later material. This marks the band’s first new material since 2016’s ‘Future Present Past’ EP. They’ve not released an album since 2013’s acclaimed ‘Comedown Machine‘.

The Strokes’ setlist was:

Heart in a Cage

You Only Live Once

Ize of the World

The Modern Age

Happy Ending

Hard to Explain

The Adults Are Talking

One Way Trigger

Meet Me in the Bathroom

I Can’t Win

On the Other Side

The Way It Is

A Little Respect (Erasure cover)

What Ever Happened?

12:51

Automatic Stop

Soma

Last Nite

Encore:

Is This It

Someday

The Strokes will return to the UK later this month for a headline show at London’s All Points East Festival.

When they top the bill at London’s Victoria Park on Saturday May 25, they’ll be joined by returning heroes The Raconteurs, who’ll be playing their first UK show since 2008 after recently dropping with two new songs ‘Sunday Driver’ and Now That You’re Gone‘. Also playing that day will be Interpol, Johnny Marr, Parquet Courts, Jarvis Cocker, Courtney Barnett, Connan Mockasin, Anna Calvi, Bakar, The Nude Party, and Viagra Boys