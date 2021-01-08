Watch students play Metallica during university protests in Istanbul

Students at a university in Istanbul have used Metallica as the soundtrack to a protest – see footage below.

Students at Bogazici University in the Turkish city were demanding the resignation of their new loyalist president Melih Bulu.

Bulu, who was placed as head of the prestigious university by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is a known loyalist and member of the country’s conservative AK Party.

Though Bulu said he has no intention to change the culture of the institution, many students still called for his resignation at protests on campus on Wednesday (January 7).

The heavy metal soundtrack came due to a TV interview Bulu gave the day before the protests, in which he revealed that he is a Metallica fan.

See footage from the protests, which were soundtracked by the band’s hits ‘Master Of Puppets’, ‘Sad But True’ and more below, alongside Bulu’s interview where he said: “I am a rector who listens to hard rock, to Metallica.”

In other Metallica news, the band’s drummer Lars Ulrich has said that the band’s best album is still yet to come.

Speaking in a new interview, the drummer promised that follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’ will be the best album that he and his bandmates have ever made.

“It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest,” Ulrich told Classic Rock. “But all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it?”

He added: “In Metallica, we love the creative process, and it’s hard for me to imagine that we’ll ever stop making records.”

Last November, Ulrich revealed that the band were a month into “pretty serious writing” for their next album.

“We’re three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing,” he said. “And of all the shit — pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just fucking looking at the state of the world — it’s so easy just to so fall into a depressive state. But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what’s next.”