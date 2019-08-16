Watch the stunning video for Normani’s debut single ‘Motivation’

"I’m a break you off, let me be your motivation."

Former Fifth Harmony star Normani has released the video for her first single ‘Motivation’ – and it’s a stunning throwback to the early noughties.

A testament to the power of following your dreams, the clip opens with Normani as a child, watching BET’s 106 & Park and imagining that she’s scooped the coveted Number One video.

Only moments later, the clip morphs into her actual video – with the singer leading a troupe of dancers through a sun-soaked neighbourhood and across several other settings.

She sings on the clip: ““I’m a break you off, let me be your motivation/To stay and give it tonight. And, baby, turn around, let me give you innovation.”

It’s also a tribute to some of Normani’s biggest inspirations too – with subtle nods to the likes of 3LW, J. Lo, Rihanna, and Beyoncé during the ‘Crazy In Love’ era.

While it’s only her first video, it’s left quite the impression, with Motivation co-writer Ariana Grande admitting that her “cheeks hurt from smiling” after she watched the video.

“It’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u!!!!!,” wrote Grande.

For her part, Normani wrote: “i love you so much. thank you for believing in me the way that you have sis and for being my biggest cheerleader. we got a smashhhhh !!!!!! i miss you too much.”