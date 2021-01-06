Watch Sturgill Simpson bring a bluegrass rendition of ‘Life of Sin’ to ‘Fallon’

Country singer Sturgill Simpson has made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed a live rendition of his track ‘Life Of Sin’.

‘Life of Sin’ is lifted from Simpson’s 2014 album, ‘Metamodern Sounds in Country Music’, but was reimagined as a bluegrass track on his more recent October double-album, ‘Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions’.

The performance appears to be recorded at the same venue as Simpson’s November performance for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nashville’s legendary Station Inn. Since performing on Colbert, however, Simpson has released another bluegrass collection: ‘Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions’, his second full-length release in two months.

Watch Simpson perform ‘Life of Sin’ below:

Simpson, among other artists, was recently critical of the Country Music Association’s decision to not recognise the late John Prine during its 2020 awards ceremony.

“Two seconds. That’s all it would have took. Two seconds, literally two syllables. John Prine. That’s it. Nope,” he said in a since-deleted video on Instagram.

During the performance on Colbert, Simpson reflected on his relationship with Prine, who died in April due to complications from COVID-19.

“We’d finished the record and I was in there mixing it one day, and I was pretty in the zone… and when I turned around, John was sitting in a chair in these plaid pants,” he told Colbert.

“I kind of freaked out, you know when you come face to face with your hero. And he was like, ‘that was pretty good, do you want to go get some meatloaf?’

“And any time I’d come to town, we’d go grab lunch.”