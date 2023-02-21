Watch Suede cover Patti Smith’s ‘Because The Night’ with an orchestra

Suede performed three songs for BBC Radio 2’s ‘Piano Room’ today (February 21), including a cover of Patti Smith‘s ‘Because The Night’.

This year’s line-up for BBC Radio 2’s ‘Piano Room’ was announced last month, with award-winning artists due to perform with the BBC Concert Orchestra from January 30 to February 24.

Each artist was asked to perform three tracks – a new song, one of their well-known tracks and a classic cover version from another artist.

Suede performed live from Maida Vale today, where they played two of their own tracks – 1999 hit ‘She’s In Fashion’ and new single, ‘The Only Way I Can Love You’.

Sharing the cover on Twitter, bassist Matt Osman wrote: “Our take on Patti Smith’s Because The Night with the fabulous BBC Orchestra”.

The full performance will be available shortly on BBC iPlayer but you can watch the Patti Smith cover below.

Ahead of their performance, Suede’s Brett Anderson said: “We’re delighted to be involved with Radio 2’s Piano Room. It’s so, so exciting to be able to freshly explore our songs old and new with the esteemed accompaniment of the BBC Concert Orchestra. Can’t wait.”

Previous artists to have played ‘Piano Room’ include Sugababes (February 3), Tom Chaplin (February 7) and Suzanne Vega (February 9).

This week, there will be performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jake Shears and Stormzy.

In other news, Suede rescheduled their forthcoming Brixton Academy shows and announced a new date in Bexhill.

The band were set to perform at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 25 and 26 in support of their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’ as part of their 2023 UK headline tour. But these have now been postponed to December 15 and 16 after the venue’s licence was suspended until April.

The band have also announced an extra date at Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on March 25. Find any remaining tickets for the tour here.