Watch Suede surprise Manchester fans with set celebrating 30 years of their debut album

Suede have surprised fans at a live show by playing a unique set, which celebrated three decades of their debut album. Find footage below.

The concert took place at Manchester’s Albert Hall yesterday (March 29), and marked exactly 30 years since the legendary Brit-pop band released their self-titled debut album.

To celebrate the anniversary, the five-piece surprised fans with a special setlist – containing numerous tracks from the LP. These included ‘She’s Not Dead’, ‘Breakdown’ and ‘Metal Mickey’. Check out the full setlist below.

“Today is quite a special anniversary,” said frontman Brett Anderson during the set. “It’s 30 years since our first album. I think that’s quite lovely, don’t you?”

“It’s nice to do the old songs and look back on the boys we once were. So we are gonna play a couple of songs from the debut album for you. We have not done this for many years.”

The show took place on the penultimate night of the band’s sold-out UK tour. Tonight (March 30), the rock veterans will play the final performance of the UK leg of the tour, taking place in Leed’s O2 Academy. Tickets have now sold-out.

A total of eight songs from the debut album were played live in Manchester – including ‘My Insatiable One’, which hasn’t been played live since 2019.

Suede also added seven tracks from their latest album ‘Autofiction’, opening with ‘Turn Off Your Brain And Yell’, ‘Personality Disorder’ and ‘15 Again’. Released in September 2022, the album became the band’s highest charting LP since 1999’s ‘Head Music’.

In a four-star review, NME named the album as “one of the greatest comebacks of the 21st Century”.

Check out fan-captured footage from last night’s concert below:

Wish I could bottle the energy of Brett Anderson on stage. Suede were incredible in Manchester last night pic.twitter.com/fNfaOSj5YM — Span (@rustyspanner) March 30, 2023

Suede played (via Setlist.FM):

1. Turn Off Your Brain And Yell

2. Personality Disorder

3. 15 Again

4. The Drowners

5. Animal Nitrate

6. Trash

7. We Are The Pigs

8. My Insatiable One

9. She’s Not Dead

10. Breakdown

11. Moving

12. The Only Way I Can Love You

13. She Still Leads Me On

14. Shadow Self

15. It Starts And Ends With You

16. Pantomime Horse (Acoustic)

17. That Boy On The Stage

18. So Young

19. Metal Mickey

ENCORE:

20. Beautiful Ones

Back in September, NME sat down with Brett Anderson and Mat Osman for the latest instalment of its In Conversation series. Here, the members discussed how they wanted ‘Autofiction’ to be unlike anything Suede have released before.

“In a funny way, as you get older you need to re-learn and re-remember what it’s like to be a new band,” Anderson said. “You can slowly drift away from those starting points and that exciting energy. We wanted to grab some of that back.”

Osman agreed: “Every now and then we’ve been forced to burn everything down and start again … We’ve done it before and it has led to an exciting record. This was one of those things where we almost forced it.”